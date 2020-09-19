Annabelle T. Johannes, 83, of Canaan Township, Waymart, passed away on Thursday morning, September 17, 2020 at home, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Johannes in 2005. Born December 25, 1936 in Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late August and Florence Planthaber.
Annabelle graduated from Lake Consolidated School in Lake Ariel, and following her marriage to Joseph, she became a loving homemaker. She was a faithful and devout Catholic and was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Waymart. Annabelle was very artistic and enjoyed drawing, painting, gardening and sewing.
Through the years, she made many beautiful clothes for her children and grandchildren. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She is survived by three children: Joseph Johannes, Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Waymart, Kathleen Kotsifas and her husband Nicholas of Natick, Mass., and Daniel Johannes and his wife Patricia of Bowie, MD; five grandchildren: Dr. Bobbie Lynn Johannes and her fiancé Jim Dempsey, Jenell Durland and her husband James, Angela Kotsifas, Megan Johannes, and Tiffany Johannes; a sister-in-law, Pat Planthaber; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marion Swingle; and a brother, Edward Planthaber. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Route 191, Fair Ave., Honesdale, Pa. 18431 with Rev. Joseph Sitko officiating.
All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery. Due to current health regulations, there will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Annabelle's memory to Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park Street, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R.Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com