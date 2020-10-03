Marguerite Ryder, 97, of Honesdale, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center where she's been residing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl A. Ryder on November 14, 2006.



Born on February 7, 1923 in Liberty, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian (Ray) Cox.



A housewife and mother, Marguerite was also a faithful member of the Central United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Surviving are her daughters Susanjane Dapper and husband Robert of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Lisa Ryder of Pleasant Mount; her grandchildren Robert Andrew Dapper, Julianna Dapper, Steven Trotta, Michael Trotta, Daniel Trotta and Cass Lace and 6 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her brother Eugene Cox.



Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

