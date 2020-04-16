|
Peter Edward Baker
Dec 30th 1934 to April 3rd 2020
Eleanor Jane Sampson Baker
Aug 21st 1935 to April 2nd 2020
Peter and Eleanor Baker died April 3rd and April 2nd, 2020, following a courageous fight with COVID-19.
Pete and Eleanor were married for nearly 62 years. They loved each other dearly, raised a beautiful family and made friends with everyone they met.
Peter served in the United States Navy and retired as a Captain from the New Jersey State Police after a 32-year career. He was a graduate of Trenton State College and Northwestern University Traffic Institute.
Eleanor graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Rutherford, NJ. She had a strong faith maintaining a lifelong devotion and service to the Catholic church. She was active member of the Altar & Rosary Society for over 50 years.
Long-time residents of Mount Olive Township in New Jersey, Pete and Eleanor moved to Wallenpaupack Lake Estates, Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania upon retirement where they were extremely active in the community. They traveled extensively in their motorhome and maintained a winter residence at Florida Grande Motorcoach Resort in Webster, Florida.
Pete, affectionately known as Dad, Grandpa and Poppy, was famous for his blueberry pancakes. He could fix just about anything and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Eleanor loved gardening and flowers, was a legendary hostess and homemaker and had a smile that lit up a room.
Pete and Eleanor's home in Wallenpaupack Lake Estates was the frequent site for family gatherings and visits by their large circle of friends. They loved golf cart parades, holiday celebrations, bake sales and country drives.
They are loved and remembered by their five children Patty (Wolfe), James, Kathleen (MacDowell), Connie and Meg (Chambers) along with their spouses, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Apr. 16 to May 14, 2020