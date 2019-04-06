ALFRED J. ELLIS, O.S.A.December 8, 1933—April 4, 2019Father Alfred J. Ellis, O.S.A. was born on December 8, 1933, in Carthage, New York, the son of Toufee Ellis and Angèle Hobieche. He had three brothers, one of whom is Kail C. Ellis, O.S.A. of our Province, and two sisters. He was baptized in Saint James the Minor Church, Carthage, New York, and his elementary and high School education was at the Augustinian Academy, Carthage. Al entered the Order as a novice in 1954 and after a year at Good Counsel Novitiate, New Hamburg, New York, he professed simple vows on September 10, 1955. He then went to Villanova University where he received a BA in Philosophy in 1959. He professed Solemn Vows on September 10, 1958. He pursued theological studies at Augustinian College, Washington, DC, and received an MA in Religious Education in 1963. He was ordained to the priesthood on February 9, 1963, at the Saint James the Minor Parish, Carthage, by Bishop Stanislaus Brzana.In September 1963, Father Al was assigned to Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Parish, Jamaica, New York. From 1964 to 1968, he ministered at Immaculate Conception Parish, Hoosick Falls, New York. In August 1968 he was assigned to Holy Rosary Parish, Lawrence, Massachusetts and the following year to St. Mary Immaculate Parish, in the same city. In August 1971 he was appointed Director of Novices at Good Counsel Novitiate, New Hamburg, and afterwards from 1975 to 1979 served in his home parish of Saint James the Minor Church, Carthage. From 1979 to 1985 he was assigned to Saint Augustine Parish, Troy, New York, and the following year was a member of the formation team at Good Counsel Novitiate, Lawrence. When the novitiate was relocated to Racine, Wisconsin, in 1986, Father Al moved to Our Mother of Good Counsel Monastery, North Andover, Massachusetts. In 1988 he was assigned to Assumption/Saint Paul Parish, Mechanicville, New York, where he served until 1991 and then at Immaculate Conception Parish, Hoosick Falls, New York. From here he was assigned to Saint Augustine Parish, Andover, Massachusetts beginning in 1993.Father Al volunteered for ministry in the Province’s foreign missions in Botha Hill, South Africa in 2005 and remained there until 2008. He returned to the United States and served once again at Saint Augustine Parish, Troy, New York. On December 14, 2011, he retired to Saint Thomas of Villanova Monastery, Villanova, Pennsylvania.Father Al Ellis was a gentle man who often displayed a playful spirit in the company of his fellow friars. He was precise, orderly, prayerful and responsible in all of his duties and in his retirement years in the Villanova Monastery enjoyed the companionship of his religious brothers and the attentiveness of the nursing staff. He passed away on Thursday evening, April 4, 2019. He was 85 years old and was a professed member of the Order for 63 years and a priest for 56 years. Receiving of the body and visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Thomas of Villanova Church from 2:30 - 3:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 St. Thomas of Villanova Church 3:30 pm. Interment will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Augustinian Plot in Calvary Cemetery West Conshohocken, PA at 10:00 am.Local arrangements have been entrusted by the Augustinian Community to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. 565-4th. Ave. Troy, NY 12182.For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/father-alfred-j-ellis Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary