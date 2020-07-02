John J. “Mugsy” Muller, Sr., 62, of Lansingburgh, peacefully entered eternal life on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, New York 12182 and to the Rite of Christian Burial committal service which will be held at 2:15 p.m. that afternoon at St. John’s Cemetery in Lansingburgh. Full obituary is also available on the fh website. Please feel free to express your on-line condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com