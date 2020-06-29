WATERFORD - Matthew J. Pallozzi, 68, formerly of Waterford died Saturday June 27, 2020 at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Troy he was the son of the late Philip Pallozzi Jr. and Constance Morris Pallozzi. He was a 1970 graduate of Waterford Halfmoon High School.Matthew was employed for 30 years at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and retired in 2009. Prior to that he was employed by the Waterford Halfmoon Union Free School District. Matt was a member of the Waterford Knights of Columbus, Council 237, the Sunday Night Wonders bowling league and served as an usher at the former St. Anne’s Church in Waterford. He enjoyed Bingo and bowling.Survivors include his siblings, Annemarie Vielkind (David) of Wynantskill, Elissa Ramos (Carlos) of Ohio, Paula Harwood (Donald) of Waterford, Phyllis Casale (Charles) of Wynantskill, Philip L. Pallozzi of Waterford, Constance Downs (James) of South Carolina, Victor and Paul Pallozzi both of Waterford. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 AM at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the service from 9:30 - 11 AM. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.Special thanks are extended to the staff of the A-2 Unit at Van Rensselaer Manor for the loving and diligent care given to Matthew.Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Activities Fund at Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY 12180.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefunerahome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/matthew-j-pallozzi
Published in The Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.