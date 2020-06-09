Milton D. Lewis, 87, of Springhill, Florida, and formerly of Troy, New York, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. He was of the Lutheran faith. He served with the United States Army, and was a member of the VFW, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans in Troy. He worked at Bumstead Chevrolet, Troy, was a bus driver for the Capital District Transit Authority, and later was a NASCAR official with the racing organization. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife Betty. He is survived by his loving daughter Ehrica Durkin and her husband Bernard of Ridge Manor, FL, sisters Arlayne Smith of New Port Richey, FL, Jackie Pine of Hoosick Falls, NY, Shirley Little of Chestertown, NY and Marlene Hammond of Wynantskill, NY, grandchildren Nick Goard, Joshua Goard, Hailey Higgins, Cheyenne Durkin, Zakery Durkin and Hannah Durkin, and by his great grandchild Carmen Lynn. Arrangements by Merritt Funeral, Home Springhill Florida. http://www.lastingmemories.com/milton-d-lewis
Published in The Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.