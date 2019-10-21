SEGER, Cynthia Lee
Passed away October 10, 2019 as a result of a car crash. She is survived by Fred her husband of 25 years, and close relatives: brother, Brad and sister-in-law, Jen Servey and nephew, PJ. Known as Cindi, she was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania on February 3, 1953, graduated from Ligonier Valley HS in 1971, later attended Clarion University, PA. and University of Arizona. She became a Licensed Massage Therapist in Tucson in 1990. Cindi loved the outdoors, enjoyed hiking and she was a volunteer at the local animal shelters. She enjoyed her long term massage practice as a way to help others with her nurturing hands. Music and fitness were also her passions. She will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, Saturday, November 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Humane Society in her name ---- www.HSSAZ.ORG. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019