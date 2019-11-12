Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert James (Skip) Fousel. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-886-5561 Send Flowers Obituary

FOUSEL, Delbert James (Skip)



passed away early in the morning of October 31, 2019. He had been battling cancer for seven months. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Lundquist of Tucson, AZ; his son & daughter-in-law, Keith Fousel & Shirley Fousel of Showlow, AZ; eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Born in Pickett Prairie, Oklahoma on February 26, 1922, his family was part of the great migration westward in the dust bowl days. He was raised in Bowie, AZ along with his four brothers and one sister. He flew B-25s for the Army air Corps from 1942 until 1945. He married Jeane Worthington in Lordsburg, New Mexico in 1946. They settled in Tucson in 1953 where he went to work for Tucson Gas & Electric. He retired in 1984, and they spent their retirement years RV-ing to all 50 states and the provinces of Canada.He was a true Renaissance man who worked hard to support his family, he loved music, airplanes, and fishing. He was 97 years old.A Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life will be held at East Lawn Mortuary, 5801 E Grant Rd, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







