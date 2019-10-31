AUCLAIR, Denise Lynn
A chapter in Denise Lynn Auclair's life came to a close on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the age of 59. This is not the final chapter. Denise's beautiful story lives on through her husband, Chris; her son, Lyndon and his fiancée, Rachel and her grandson, Sterling (whom she adored), as well as her father, Richard Crossland; mother, Margarete; sister, June and favorite brother, Donald. Her story further lives on through the countless people whose lives she positively impacted throughout her life. Denise dedicated herself to helping others through her kindness and generosity. Along with Chris, she built an extended family of close friends, 'adopted' children, and stray animals, who were captivated and touched by her sincere smile, infectious laugh, and genuine love of life. Denise's love of ocean cruises led her on journeys all around the world. "I've had a good life," she said. "I've seen the world." Denise will be buried at sea as Chris completes the last leg of their goal to circumnavigate the globe.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019