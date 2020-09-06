1/1
Edward David Acuna
1965 - 2020
ACUNA, Edward David

Our beloved son, brother, and father, Edward David Acuña, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He died suddenly while doing what he loved best, taking care of his animals and property at his home in Marana. Eddie was born in Tucson May 23, 1965. He graduated from the UofA with a BA, and earned his Juris Doctorate from the New College School of Law in San Francisco, CA. Eddie loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting with family and friends and was active in a variety of sports. He was a lover of animals and always had a variety of companions including horses, dogs, cats and other pets. Eddie generously and freely shared his life skills, hunting expertise, and legal knowledge with those in need. Eddie was an excellent substitute teacher, offering his instructional talents in the Tucson school districts. Eddie is survived by his mother, Irene Hansen Acuña; sister, Rose Acuña Williams (Terry); brother, Steven Acuña (Donna); his partner, Anna Isburg and his two sons, Edward Jacob and Zachary Daniel Acuña in marriage with Angela Muñoz Acuña. Also left to mourn his passingare his nieces, Camelia and Nadiah Qabazard; nephew, Jason Acuña; uncle, Richard Acuña and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Brown Acuña. The Acuña family is grateful for the outpouring of sympathy and condolences. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eddie's name to the Karuna Horse Rescue Organization. Due to the current pandemic, a private memorial mass will be held at a later date to honor Eddie's life. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
