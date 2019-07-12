Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Esther Fielding Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON, Esther Fielding

Beloved Matriarch, Esther Fielding Thompson (better known as Nana), gained her wings July 4, 2019. She was born on a farm in Ohio, Illinois, to parents, John and Alice McCoy. She arrived small, and remained tiny, but mighty, all her life. Esther was devoted to her family, and built a legacy. She was our wise advisor, biggest fan, listening ear, giving heart, hilarious storyteller, faithful prayer warrior, and pillar of strength. She wanted to be remembered as a good old girl. To know her was truly to love her. She left this world a better place, and will be missed for all time. She's survived by sisters, Lilian Farley and Alice Garland; daughters, Pandora Hughes (Jimmy) and Tanya Hughes; six grandchildren, Erica (Jim), Brandi, Rachael, Maggie (Peter), Katie (Chad), and Harrison; nine great-grandchildren and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a Viewing and Rosary at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 N. Shannon Rd., Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Motorcade to interment at Holy Hope cemetery immediately following Mass.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019
