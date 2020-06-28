Frances Hilkemeyer
HILKEMEYER, Frances

Family and friends of Frances Hilkemeyer, 76, of Tucson, Arizona gained a new angel to watch over them when her four-year struggle with Alzheimer's ended on June 23, 2020.

Francie was a miracle-worker whose can-do attitude made her a renaissance woman of many skills and talents including - architecture, interior design, landscaping and construction, entrepreneurship, cooking and baking, fashion, drawing, painting and poetry, volunteer leadership, counseling, animal husbandry, and much more. She was always eager to provide what anyone needed - especially food - including a huge Christmas spread with her famous sugar cookies, candies, chicken tacos and tamales.Married for 56 adventurous years to her first-grade friend, James "Jim" Hilkemeyer, she was an incredible mother to her children, Heidi Kirkland (Doug), Kristin Linne (Pat), Erich Hilkemeyer (Katie) and Gerhard Hilkemeyer (Tina). One of her greatest joys was being with her ten grandkids, Tyler, Kelsea, Paige, Trainor, Colin, Liesel, Austin, Allison, Hayden and Gretchen, who called her G'ma.

Francie's strong faith and remarkable intellect endowed those close to her with spiritual wisdom to last generations. Her incredible smile, joyful attitude, self-less generosity and creative energy inspired every person she knew. Her family and friends, who will miss her greatly, are comforted that Francie is Francie again. Mom, G'ma, Francie - Peace be with you!

Information about a celebration of life will follow at a later date when we can give her proper tribute. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Tucson Walk to End Alzheimer's (Francie's Fans.) Arrangements are being handled by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
