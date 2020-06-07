LYTLE, Jackborn April 1, 1925, left his earthly family on June 2, 2020, to join his wife and the love of his life, Dee, in heaven. Jack was born in 1925 in Wisconsin and throughout his career lived in IL, MN, IA, GA, PA and OK. Due to their desire to be part of their grandchildren's daily lives, he and Dee made Tucson their forever home in 1990. Jack lost Dee in 2017 and looked forward to the day he would be joined with her again. Jack's deep and unwavering faith in God strengthened him and provided guidance to him throughout his life. Jack served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and was a proud veteran. He leaves behind his four children, Susan (Witold), David, Jodi (Steve) and Barbara along with seven grandchildren, Rachel, Seth, Matt, Chris, Bekah, Katie and Kayla and four great-grandchildren, Matt, Jr., Mia, Noah and Kali. Jack was a kind and loving man, deeply devoted to his family and never missed an opportunity to tell someone, friend or stranger, how proud he was of his kids and grandkids. He was our rock and he will be missed every day. Due to the COVID, Jack's family will celebrate his life with a private Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jack's name to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen where he served as a lunch volunteer for many years. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.