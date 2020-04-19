NOONAN , James Clifford
met our Lord April 8, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Born in Chicago, resided in St. Paul, MN and Tucson, AZ. Earned a BA and MA from the Univ. of Notre Dame, JD from Wm. Mitchell College of Law, admitted to the MN Bar in 1962. Practiced law in the St. Paul area until retirement. Married Carol Colbert 1954; this ended in 1975. In 1980, Jim made a commitment to remain sober for life. He was active in LCL and AA. In retirement, Jim renewed his interest in amateur radio, and spent his later years with his wife, Ardis in Tucson. The family especially would like to thank Handmaker, who cared for Jim the last eight years of his life. Preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Clifford and brother, Thomas. Jim is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ardis Niemann Noonan; sister, Jean Faulkner and brother, Ed Noonan; his five children, James (Margaret Schaus), Christopher (Elise), Mary (Bill) Wallraff, Anne (David) Platt and Catherine (Ed Hoffmann); 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements will be made at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, www.mnlcl.org. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 19, 2020