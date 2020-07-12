1/1
Joe Monreal Godoy
1930 - 2020
GODOY, Joe Monreal

born January 30, 1930, passed on July 5, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Rodriguez Godoy; his parents, Albino and Jesusita; sister, Rosario; brothers, Albino and Jesus; grandson, Kenny. He is survived by his children, Joseph (Teresa), Diane, Debbie (Bill), Darlene, Russ and Shawn. Also survived by his sisters, Velia, Manuela and brothers, Augustine, Arturo, Peter, George, Robert and Saul. Survived by 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren along with numerous family members and friends. Known to all as an extremely hard worker who worked until his late eighties. A quiet man who never complained and a loyal friend and father. May you rest in peace and may God take care of you always. Due to the current situation, a private graveside service will be held with a Rosary and Mass to occur at a later date. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
