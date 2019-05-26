Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc 1335 S Swan Rd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-747-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Barton, Marti "Marjorie" Faye Makepeace



wife of Christopher A. Barton for 34 excellent years, left this world May 14, 2019 at the age of 72. She was the youngest of the five children of Jesse and Faye Makepeace. Both parents and three siblings, Marilyn Jessie Makepeace Ewing, Rodney Nelson Makepeace and Joy Makepeace Parrott predeceased Marti. Marti's sister, Julia Makepeace Tate lives in New Mexico.



Marti was born June 10, 1946 and raised in Fairfield, IA. She was a member of the FHS class of '64 and honored by their friendship. However, the beauty and charms of the desert called to her until in '77 Tucson became her "home of choice" for the rest of her too brief life. Marti was the mother of three greatly loved children, Stephen Cary Makepeace, Jessica Cary-Alvarez, and Rachel Cary O'Brien. They in turn blessed her life with many joys since their births. However, Stephen died March 9, 1989 leaving her family incomplete and an empty place in Marti's heart forever. But the enduring love and supportiveness of Chris, Jessica, and Rachel was always a blessing and comfort to her. They shared life's wonders and joy as well as the shared loss of Stephen, who was loved so much by all of them. Marti's happiness was increased greatly by the births of her three grandchildren, Devon Van Aken, Jana Cary-Alvarez, and Cierra O'Brien. They have added so much happiness and pride to her life. Marti truly believed "Grandma" was the most beautiful name for herself. In addition to these immediate survivors, Marti leaves behind her forever sister, Becky Ewing Oberholtzer, the Becker and Goodwin families, the Jenning and Oberholtzer families, the Cary family of Davenport, IA, the Golderman family of Iowa, and many much-loved friends and family. Cousins, nieces and nephews and even great-nieces and nephews. A life filled with family, adventures, good books, friends, happiness, and love has left our world and will be loved and remembered always by the many lives she touched in Tucson, AZ and in Iowa. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.







