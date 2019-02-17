Michael F. MUNDAY

MUNDAY, Michael F. quietly passed in his home on January 27, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Michele (Fazekas); daughter, Suzanne Reicher (Daniel) and grandchildren, Penelope and Felix. Mike and Michele met in Washington, D.C. where Mike worked as a congressional press aide. Although Mike had many accomplishments in Tucson as a national editor, author, and producer, he was particularly proud of his recent work with the University of Arizona Controlled Environment Agriculture Center (UA-CEAC). A private memorial will be held in late March to celebrate his life and colorful personality. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to UA-CEAC (1951 E. Roger Road Tucson, AZ 85719).
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 17, 2019
