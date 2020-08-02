1/1
Phillip C. Pittman
PITTMAN, Phillip C.

aged 77, died at home on July 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Phillip is survived by Mary, his wife of 59 years, and four children and their spouses, Connie and Juan Amaya, Jerry and Heather Pittman, Carol and Steven King, and Jeffrey and Leslie Pittman. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jerry Pittman, Jr., Andrew Pittman, Juan Amaya, Jr., Antonio Amaya, Samantha King, Anne-Marie Pittman, and Amelia Pittman; and six great-grandchildren, Ray Pittman, Jr., Marzia Amaya, Madeline Pittman, Nicolai Pittman, Nathaniel Pittman, and Noah Amaya. He grew up near Lawton, Oklahoma, the first son of Marvin and Dorothy Pittman. Phillip was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. He served in Kansas, Texas, England, Panama, and Arizona where he retired. He will be laid to rest at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
