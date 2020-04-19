Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOODS , Punch



82, of Tucson passed away April 8, 2020. He was riding his horse, doing what he loved. Punch, nee Charles Taylor Woods, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The fourth of six children of Gardiner and Winnie Woods. He was given the nickname Punch because of his sister nicknamed Judy and his siblings' nicknamed Jack and Jill.



He was raised on a farm in Lucas, Ohio and was in the Class of 1957 of The Darrow School in New Lebanon, NY. In 1961 he received a degree in Agriculture Economics from



He met the love of his life, Casey, while they both worked a summer at Glacier National Park. Using his own words from his self-published book, Outstanding In A Field, "It was a perfect place for a perfect summer love, a perfectly idyllic romance. How it starts is how it ends." That summer's popular song, Running Bear, by Johnny Preston was to become their song. He particularly enjoyed the refrain, "Running Bear loved Little White Dove with a love that couldn't die." Six months later they married.



During the 1960s and '70s, he and Casey raised three daughters in Mexico and worked in social justice/community development as part of the United Methodist Church. Their love for the borderlands region brought them to Tucson in 1977, where they have lived for 43 years. Punch was the Executive Director of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for 25 years and retired in 2003. He fought against food injustice, advocated for a more just immigration policy and was a strong champion of the Death Penalty Alternatives of Arizona. In the last decade or so he was active in the development of the Blanche Johnson Courtyards, a Tucson apartment complex for low income seniors. He first served as the Board of Directors President, then Board member, and more recently as a friend who was supportive of the management team and their mission. He would often drop off food, magazines, and calendars for the residents.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Casey Woods (nee Karen Schodde) and by his siblings, John "Jack", Ann "Jill", Winifred "Judy", and Silvia "Sibby". He is predeceased by his younger brother, Michael. He is fondly remembered by his three daughters and their families, Wendy, Kelly and Taylor Cowart, Marion and Rebecca Woods, and Amanda, Tony, Michael and Raney Hicks; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A planned "pachanga" celebrating his life is delayed due to COVID19.



In lieu of flowers, consider donating to those in need including the Community Food Bank's Punch Woods Endowment Fund (











