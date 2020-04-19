Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Kondo. View Sign Service Information Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd Oro Valley , AZ 85755 (520)-544-2285 Send Flowers Obituary

KONDO , Raymond



passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 65. Raymond was a resident of Tucson, AZ. He is preceded in death by his father, Reymundo Kondow. Raymond is survived by his mother, Belia Kondow; his loving wife, Barbara Kondo; sisters, Melissa Jones, Rebecca Bernal, Stella Dresser; his son, Brandon Kondo; daughters, Heather Rocha, Nicole Burkhardt and Courtney Slawiak; seven grandchildren, Emilyn Kondo, Raymond Kondo, Sophia Slawiak, Mason Slawiak, Theodore Rocha, Eleanor Rocha and Odette Rocha.



Raymond began his career as a U.S. Marshal on August 7, 1989 after being an environmental engineer for the previous 12 years. He was described as a legend by his own colleagues during his service to the United States. His roles included the following: Deputy U.S. Marshal in the Northern District of Texas-Dallas (1989 - 1995); Inspector/Instructor Glynco, GA (1995 - 1997); Task Force Supervisor D/AZ Tucson (1997); Chief Deputy M/PA (1997 - 1999); Chief of Basic Training Glynco, GA (1999 - 2002); Branch Chief (Prisoner Operations) HQ-Washington, DC (2002 - 2004); Task Force Commander D/AZ Phoenix (2004 - 2006); Assistant Chief Deputy D/AZ Tucson (2006 - 2011).



Raymond's most well-known cases include the arrest of Emmett McSwain (listed as a U.S. Marshals Top 15 fugitive), the arrest of Kenneth Allen McDuff ("The Broomstick Killer" serial killer), and the arrest of Paul Cheng (Savings and Loan Embezzler). Raymond was one of the original "Dirty Dozen" who started the Electronic Surveillance Unit, which today is known as the Technical Operations Group. Raymond is also noted for the following contributions to the U.S. Marshals: Organized the first tactical unit in Dallas, TX, Firearms Instructor, fitness in total Coordinator, SES Development Program working group, S.W.A.T. / Sniper certified through eight agencies/schools, JPATS committee member, Office of the Federal Detention Trustee steering committee.



Awards: 12 Superior Performance awards, 8 Special Acts Awards, 10 Distinguished Expert Firearms awards, recipient of the Federal Law Enforcement Center's Keith Connelly Memorial Reward, DOJ-OFDT eDesignate Award, City of Dallas Special Appreciation Award, City of New York Police Department Detectives Endowment Award.



After Raymond's retirement from the USMS, he continued to assist with annual USMS tactical firearms training, organizing the annual Police Olympics, and taught firearms and tactical training to both civilian and law enforcement. Raymond enjoyed taking trips with his loving wife, Barbara. They were both members of the local Corvette Club where they regularly participated in fellowship with other members. Raymond also served on the Board of Directors of Pima Pistol Club and was an avid combat pistol shooter.



Although Raymond was dedicated to serving his country as a U.S. Marshal, he always made time for his family. An unconditionally loving father and grandfather, he will be truly missed by those who were honored to be a part of his life. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.







