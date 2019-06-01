Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen L. Zegura. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZEGURA, Stephen L.



passed away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 75. Born in San Francisco, California, Steve was the eldest child of Dragomir Božo Zegura and Adele (June) Perelli-Minetti. He attended St. Brigid's School, St. Thomas the Apostle School, and Archbishop Riordan High School, and had greatly enjoyed renewing friendships with his former classmates in recent years.



In 1965, Steve earned his BA in anthropology, magna cum laude and with departmental honors, at Stanford University, where he was a proud member of the ATO fraternity and played on the golf team. He received his master's degree and doctorate in human biology in 1971 from the



After a brief stint at



Outside of academia, Steve was a fixture on the Tucson amateur golf scene, first at Randolph Men's Club and later with the Sahuaro Men's Club, where he became known affectionately as "Doc" and "Zoggo" among his closest friends and family. Steve was a fierce competitor on the course and an even fiercer defender and interpreter of the Rules of Golf—he always played the ball as it lay and never recorded a score until the ball was in the cup. His integrity on the golf course extended to all facets of his life; he was guided by his unwavering respect for the truth and honored "the principle of the matter" over mere expediency, self-interest, or quick and easy compromises that would have betrayed his strong sense of right and wrong.



Steve also loved rooting for (and yelling at) U of A sports teams; attending the opera, ballet, and Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival; riding trains, trolleys, and cable cars; and visiting his beloved Bay Area—passions he passed on to his family. He especially loved cooking (and eating) good food—preferably large slabs of red meat or a hardy rigatoni with red sauce—and drinking a fine bottle of wine with friends while engaging in vigorous conversation full of hearty and heartfelt laughs, no doubt brought on by his mischievous, irreverent humor.



Steve is survived by his beloved wife and companion Elizabeth; his son Dan, his daughter-in-law Ellen, and his granddaughters Carmen and Bethany; his daughter Krista and his son-in-law Adam (Sowlati); and his brother Petar, his sister-in-law Sue, his nephew Nathan, and Nathan's children Arden and Bryce and wife Kaila. There was nothing he enjoyed more than being surrounded by his family and close friends. Steve's love, like all aspects of him, was larger than life.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory can be made to the Amerind Foundation and Museum, the Colibri Center for Human Rights, the Loft Cinema, St. Michael's Guatemala Project, or a . The family will hold a public celebration of life on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Details will be published closer to the date.







