JONES, Steve A.



66, went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020. Survived by his wife Linda; their children, Jason (Carrie), Karen (Jason) Lotz, Katie, Angie, nine grandchildren; mother Evelyn; sisters, Rebecca and Donna. Predeceased by his father Charlie; brother, Gary and grandbaby Ava Jones. Steve was a gifted teacher, children's education minister and had a PhD in patience and a servant's heart. He enjoyed fishing, camping and knew how to set up a 5-star campsite. Steve inspired all with his courage and humor during his two-year cancer illness. Celebration of Life service deferred due to Covid19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store