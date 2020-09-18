Dr. John W. Phillips Jr.
John William Phillips Jr.
MD (1942-2020)
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather lost his courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease on September 16, 2020. He peacefully passed at home with his family by his side.
John was born on June 9, 1942 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, to John and Annabel Phillips, the middle brother to his two devoted sisters, Judy and Janet. After graduation from Northside High School in Ft. Smith, he went on to attend Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Arkansas. There he met and married his loving wife of 57 years, Jane Henry.
He obtained his medical degree from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine in Little Rock. In 1968 he completed an internship at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. In 1969 he served honorably during the conflict in Vietnam as a Lieutenant Commander in the Medical Corps of the United States Navy. Upon return from his service, he completed a general surgery residency at Parkland Hospital through the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas. He developed friendships and professional relationships at Parkland that lasted throughout his lifetime. He made the decision to return to Tulsa in 1975 and join Surgery Incorporated at St. John Hospital where he practiced for 35 years.
Dr. Phillips was known for his remarkable bedside manner, compassion, and dedication to his patients. He was also known to be a loyal fan to the Arkansas Razorbacks and Dallas Cowboys. His affiliation as an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine made an indelible impact on many future healthcare professionals. He received numerous honors and accolades throughout his career. He was instrumental in starting Project TCMS which provides free medical care to the underserved communities of Tulsa.
John was a loving father to his three daughters, Michelle, Jennifer, and Sarah. His brood of women continued with his five granddaughters, Hannah, Annabel, Virginia, Maggie, and Lucy.
His deep faith in God started at First Baptist Church in Ft. Smith and continued with a 30+ year membership at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. His love of Christ and old hymns carried him through his final days.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, John and Annabel Phillips. He is survived by his wife, Jane Phillips; daughters, Michelle Hubner (John), Jennifer VanHanken, and Sarah Doyle (Sean); and granddaughters, Hannah and Annabel Hubner, Virginia VanHanken, and Maggie and Lucy Doyle; sisters, Judy Guest (Gordon) and Janet Brumley (Paul); and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Elizabeth Wanjiku and Sarah Kunihira for their loving care in his final years.
A family only service was held at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Project TCMS (http://tcmsok.org/online-payment/tcms-foundation/
) or Boston Avenue United Methodist Church Missions (https://www.shelbygiving.com/app/giving/bostonaveumc
) would be appreciated. www.moorefuneral.com