Pauline Moore Barnett

Pauline Moore Barnett, age 94, peacefully passed away October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. Barnett. She is survived by one sister Inez Gant; and two daughters Carol Barnett Lammon (Dwight) and Sandra Barnett Lammon. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Daniel Patrick Lammon (Christina), David Harrison Lammon, Scott Andrew Lammon, Matthew Brian Lammon, and Christopher Dean Lammon. All of these she loved deeply. A private family service will be held, followed by burial at Concord Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.



