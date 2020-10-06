1/
Pauline Moore Barnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Moore Barnett
Pauline Moore Barnett, age 94, peacefully passed away October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. Barnett. She is survived by one sister Inez Gant; and two daughters Carol Barnett Lammon (Dwight) and Sandra Barnett Lammon. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Daniel Patrick Lammon (Christina), David Harrison Lammon, Scott Andrew Lammon, Matthew Brian Lammon, and Christopher Dean Lammon. All of these she loved deeply. A private family service will be held, followed by burial at Concord Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved