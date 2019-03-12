Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery
Searles, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Cromer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hurlan Cromer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Hurlan Cromer Obituary
COTTONDALE - Richard Hurlan Cromer, age 90, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away March 10, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. His graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Searles, Ala. with Rev. Tony Mahathy officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lemuel and Dovie Cromer; brothers, Medders, Doc and Pete Cromer; and sisters, Levoid Gooden and Iona Averette.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa Lee Cromer of Cottondale, Ala.; son, Buddy Cromer (Sandy) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Travis "Red" Cromer of Linden, Ala.; grandchildren, Whitney Parent (Brandon) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Kacie Sherrill (Jordan) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; two great-grandchildren, Jude and LaKon; numerous nieces, nephews and special great-nieces and nephew.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day…" (II Timothy 4:7-8)
Pallbearers will be Billy Ray Sellers, Brandon Parent, Jordan Sherrill, Sharon Sellers, Seth Clayton and Austin Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are members of LifePointe Church of God and friends of the Fleetwood Community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePointe Church of God.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now