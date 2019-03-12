COTTONDALE - Richard Hurlan Cromer, age 90, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away March 10, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. His graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Searles, Ala. with Rev. Tony Mahathy officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lemuel and Dovie Cromer; brothers, Medders, Doc and Pete Cromer; and sisters, Levoid Gooden and Iona Averette.

Survivors include his wife, Rosa Lee Cromer of Cottondale, Ala.; son, Buddy Cromer (Sandy) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Travis "Red" Cromer of Linden, Ala.; grandchildren, Whitney Parent (Brandon) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Kacie Sherrill (Jordan) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; two great-grandchildren, Jude and LaKon; numerous nieces, nephews and special great-nieces and nephew.

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day…" (II Timothy 4:7-8)

Pallbearers will be Billy Ray Sellers, Brandon Parent, Jordan Sherrill, Sharon Sellers, Seth Clayton and Austin Jones.

Honorary pallbearers are members of LifePointe Church of God and friends of the Fleetwood Community.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePointe Church of God.

Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 12, 2019