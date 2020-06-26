TUSCALOOSA – Deacon Thomas J. Knox, age 80, died June 20, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Private services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Taylorville Community Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 26, 2020.