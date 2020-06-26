Deacon Thomas J. Knox
TUSCALOOSA – Deacon Thomas J. Knox, age 80, died June 20, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Private services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Taylorville Community Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
JUN
27
Lying in State
10:00 AM
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
