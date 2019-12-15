|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend, Dr. William H. Weems, Sr., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday December 10, 2019, at the age of 77. He is much loved and sorely missed. Arrangements are for Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Jefferson Memorial in Trussville; family at 10:30 a.m., friends at 11:00 a.m., services at noon in the chapel.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either CureHHT.org, or acgih.org. See also jmgardens.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 15, 2019