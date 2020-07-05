1/
Andrew R. BENJAMIN
1934 - 2020
Age 85, of Mankato Formerly of St. Paul, passed away June 30, 2020. Andrew was born in Hutchinson, MN to Benjamin and Lillian Benjamin in 1934. He graduated from Hutchinson High School, and went on to attain his B.S. in business administration from Macalester College. Army veteran. He had a 35-year career with H. B. Fuller Co. As a "professional volunteer", Andrew devoted much of his time to Prepare + Prosper, the Salvation Army, and Simpson Housing Services, among several other organizations. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; children, Debra (Greg) Anderson, A.R. Rob (Melody) Jr., Ann and Tom; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a brother; two sisters; and his honorary Venezuelan daughter, Lorys Sierralta, and her two children; and many other friends and family. A private family service will be held Friday, July 10 at 10:30AM with a stream hosted by Simple Traditions by Bradshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to one of Andrew's volunteer organizations or donor's choice. 651-767-9333





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
