Age 71 of Hugo Formerly of St. Paul Peacefully entered Heaven April 22, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. Preceded in death by mother Marlys Levy, father Elton Klover, step mother Grace Klover, brother Michael Klover, sister Judy Klover, father-in-law Waclaw Bialek, mother-in-law Jozefa Bialek and furry companions TJ & Jewels. Survived by loving & dedicated wife and soulmate Donna, sons Scott & Sean, sisters Cheryl Hunter, Linda, Sandra (Pam), Jennifer and Shelly (Michael) Tubbesing, brothers Robert (Rose), James (Theresa), Dennis, David (Tammy), Steve (Deb) Levy and Robert Levy, brothers-in-law Richard (Laurie) Bialek & Stanley Bialek and sisters-in-law Lucia Cunningham, Mary (Dan) Metcalf, Terri (Brian) Rogers, Casey (Bob) Jonas, many loving nieces and nephews and furry companion Max. Tony proudly served our country during the Vietnam war, suffered the effects of Agent Orange & endured years of neuropathic pain and other physical effects as a result and yet he always maintained a positive attitude. "Tony suffered to live". He was a member of the meat cutters union and became a Building Engineer for the Roseville School System. He was loved by his coworkers, students and faculty and earned several awards during his tenure. In his early years, "Disco Tony" was a popular DJ & dance instructor in the Twin Cities. Special thanks to Dr. Corbett, Dr. Hess & Dr. Otteman for their many years of wonderful care & friendship and to the selfless act of brother Robert Klover for his gift of life, a kidney. His enthusiastic smile and conversation will be sorely missed by the many whose lives he touched. Private family service Monday, August 24 at 9:00 AM with a livestream by Bradshaw. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred and will be designated by his family. 651-489-1349