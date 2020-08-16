1/1
Anthony E. "Tony" KLOVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 71 of Hugo Formerly of St. Paul Peacefully entered Heaven April 22, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. Preceded in death by mother Marlys Levy, father Elton Klover, step mother Grace Klover, brother Michael Klover, sister Judy Klover, father-in-law Waclaw Bialek, mother-in-law Jozefa Bialek and furry companions TJ & Jewels. Survived by loving & dedicated wife and soulmate Donna, sons Scott & Sean, sisters Cheryl Hunter, Linda, Sandra (Pam), Jennifer and Shelly (Michael) Tubbesing, brothers Robert (Rose), James (Theresa), Dennis, David (Tammy), Steve (Deb) Levy and Robert Levy, brothers-in-law Richard (Laurie) Bialek & Stanley Bialek and sisters-in-law Lucia Cunningham, Mary (Dan) Metcalf, Terri (Brian) Rogers, Casey (Bob) Jonas, many loving nieces and nephews and furry companion Max. Tony proudly served our country during the Vietnam war, suffered the effects of Agent Orange & endured years of neuropathic pain and other physical effects as a result and yet he always maintained a positive attitude. "Tony suffered to live". He was a member of the meat cutters union and became a Building Engineer for the Roseville School System. He was loved by his coworkers, students and faculty and earned several awards during his tenure. In his early years, "Disco Tony" was a popular DJ & dance instructor in the Twin Cities. Special thanks to Dr. Corbett, Dr. Hess & Dr. Otteman for their many years of wonderful care & friendship and to the selfless act of brother Robert Klover for his gift of life, a kidney. His enthusiastic smile and conversation will be sorely missed by the many whose lives he touched. Private family service Monday, August 24 at 9:00 AM with a livestream by Bradshaw. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred and will be designated by his family. 651-489-1349





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Service
09:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
So sorry to see this,,, I knew Tony when he was a DJ, at North End Depot on Rice St, back in the late 70,s,, he was the very best & made that the best Disco bar around,,, Such a happy & energetic guy,,, you will be missed Rest in Heaven
Mary Jo Vogelgesang
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved