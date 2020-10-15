1/
Arline Esther Ruth WHIPPLE
1926 - 2020
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Arline Esther Ruth Whipple, loving Matriarch of three children, twelve grand children, twenty-nine great grand children and three great-great grandchildren, passed peacefully among family at age 94. Arline was born May 7, 1926. She had a passion for cooking and baking which she shared with her community while supporting her family by working at the Lake Elmo Schools and Tartan Park for many years. She loved to teach her grandchildren how to bake and share her treats with her lifetime church. Arline was known for her unconditional love, need to have a clean home, and resilience amongst many odds. Arline was preceded in death by her husbands Raymond Friedrich, Marcus Donnell and Benjamin Whipple. Also preceded by son David Friedrich and great grandson Zach Sobiech. She is survived by her brother Grant Stabenow and very special niece Judy Silvis; her children Jim (Nancy), Susan (Douglas) and her many grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at St. Lucas Church on Manning Ave in Lake Elmo. Walk through visitation will be at 1 o'clock p.m. With graveside service for family at 2 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers family asks donations be sent to Childrenscancer.org/Zach or checks to: Children's Cancer Research Fund, 7301 Ohms Lane, Minneapolis, MN 55439 (ZSOF in memo) 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
St. Lucas Church
