Age 90 Died peacefully at home in White Bear Lake, MN on September 26, 2020. Bea was born on August 15, 1930 in Comertown, MT to Peder and Mary Inga Bruvold. After her father's death in 1933, her family moved to Kensington, MN. Bea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Minnesota and her Master of Arts degree at Hamline University. She married Arthur Kotz in 1955, and together they lived in Falcon Heights, MN, Madison, WI; and then White Bear Lake, MN, and spent time at their cabin in Lutsen, MN on the shore of Lake Superior, and at a winter home in Green Valley, AZ. Bea was an exceptional mother, teacher, and artist. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage, and became somewhat of an expert on the Kensington Runestone, and gave many lectures on the subject. Bea was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristen Elaine Kotz, and by her 6 sisters (Mimi, Pearl, Emma, Yvonne, Janice, and Mary Jean), her brother Reynold, and 5 older half siblings. Bea is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Rudolph Kotz, of White Bear Lake, MN. She is also survived by two sons and a daughter, Arthur and Denise Kotz, David Kotz, and Kimberly and Michael Marlowe, as well as 6 grandchildren, and her brother, Peder and Emily Bruvold. Much loved, she will be dearly missed by many. Family will be holding private services. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Northstar Watercolor Society via the Beatrice Mae Bruvold Kotz Memorial at GoFundMe. For more information visit www.muellermemorial.com
