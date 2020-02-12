|
Age 67 of Stillwater Died peacefully after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease on February 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Carver. He is survived by his mother, Eunice; brother, Greg (Jan); sisters, Sheri (Bob) Harris, Lauren (Bill) Schneider, and Kristine Petersen (Mark Kenney); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Memorial service Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020