1/
Dr. Bruce W. FARNUM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, of Lakeland MN Passed away Nov. 10, 2020 Bruce was born on April 5, 1935 in Fargo, ND, to parents Charles and Ruth (Fredeen) Farnum. He graduated from Fargo High School and received his Master's Degree in Organic Chemistry at North Dakota State University. Bruce married the love of his life Sylvia Ebel on June 6, 1959 in Tower, ND. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage and a daughter, Julie. After serving as an officer in the US Army Ordinance Corps, Bruce earned his PhD at the University of Delaware. He was a Professor at Minot State University before accepting a position at the Energy Research Center on the campus of the University of North Dakota. Bruce later worked for CerTech Corporation, where he was the inventor of fireproof coatings. Later, Bruce worked for 3M until he and his wife, Sylvia, retired from 3M on the same day in 2002. Bruce was a music lover who played in the NDSU Gold Star Band. He enjoyed traveling with Sylvia in their Airstream trailer. He also loved spending time at their lake home doing water sports, and vacationing on Sanibel Island, FL, where he enjoyed collecting shells. Photography, indoor and outdoor gardening, and reading were some of his favorite hobbies. Bruce remains in the hearts of his wife Dr. Sylvia and daughter Dr. Julie Farnum (Theresa Markila) of Wharton, NJ.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved