Of St. Paul, MN Passed away on September 11th, 2020 at the age of 65. Candy was born on October 26, 1954 to parents Barbara and Richard Simon. Candy loved live music, good food, traveling, and spending time with her son Eric and her grandsons Jay, Manny, and Jaden. Candy worked for many years as a flight attendant where she made many friends and was able to travel the world. In Candy's last weeks, she was surrounded by family and friends. Her family wishes to thank all of those that so generously shared their time caring for Candy. Candy will be loved and missed by surviving son, Eric; grandsons, Jay, Manny, and Jaden; sister, Leslie; brother, Stuart; niece, Sara; mother, Barbara; close friends, Zibad and James Kell, and many others. She is predeceased by her father, Richard Simon; brother, Curt Simon; nephew, Dwayne Simon; and niece, Jessie Nelson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time.









