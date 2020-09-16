Age 80, of Stillwater Passed away September 12, 2020 She was born April 20, 1940 to Charles and Martha Flugum on a farm in Albert Lea, Minnesota, the oldest of four siblings. She married Milton D. Johnson on June 27, 1965, after meeting him while they both were missionaries in Papua New Guinea. Together, they served nine churches in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Iowa after Milton became a pastor. He preceded her in death in 2013. They raised four sons: Quentin (Tonya), Todd (Juli), Erik (Michele), and Kyle (Jenifer). All survive, along with nine grandchildren: Haley, Brandon, Nate, Karina, Alex, Makenzie, Noah, Jonah, and Audrey. Family will gather on Sunday, September 20 at Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Elmo, Minnesota for a service. The service will be livestreamed at https:// youtu.be/nz7WPE27bZA. Graveside service Monday, September 21 in Rothsay, Minnesota. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran World Relief, lwr.org
; Robin's Nest Children's Home PO Box 122 Lake Elmo, MN 55042-0122 or robinsnestchildrenshome.org
; or Valley Outreach, 1911 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, Minnesota 55082. 651-439-5511