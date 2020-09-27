Sept. 13, 1925 – Sept. 22, 2020 Charles C. Barr, age 95 of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020, at the Elim Home, Princeton. Memorial Services will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Fri., Oct. 2, 2020, at Civic Center Park, 503 N. 9th Street, Princeton, with an outdoor Celebration of Life at 5:30 PM. He is survived by his wife, Violet; daughters, Peggy (Al) Magee, Holly (Wayne) Swanson, Terry (Kevin) Doffing and Kathy (Brad) Chambers; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren, with two on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Phil Barr; and sisters, Pearl Johnson and Betty Covey. www.williamsdingmann.com