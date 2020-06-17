Age 94 Passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in St. Paul on June 13th after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Lucy (Kupka) Bursey, nine brothers and four sisters and his first wife Irene Smieja Bursey. He is survived by his children and grandchildren Brad, Wendy and Jason Bursey, Michele, Scott and Chad Halstead and Melissa, Paul and Ryan Auran; second wife Irene Reinke Bursey; five step-children Gwen (John) Hennen, Judy (Bob) Bjorke, Bill (Noel) Reinke, Jill (Jeff) Sand and Jim (Sara) Reinke; eight step-grandsons Hans and Matt Hennen, Wesley, Wade, Walker (Nina) and Wilson Reinke, Rob and Clint Sand; their significant others and three step-great granddaughters Maddie, Lexi and Blaire. He is also survived by his sister Genevieve Benusa, brother Peter, sisters in-law and many nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19th at 4PM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert Street, St. Paul. Due to current restrictions there will be no visitation prior to the service, masks will be required and seating may be limited. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27th at 10:30AM, Holy Trinity Cemetery in Royalton, MN and a luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider hitting a lake and wetting a line or gathering some friends and raising a glass to our sweet Clarence!









