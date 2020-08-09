Age 74 Of St. Paul Died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 of heart failure. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Elizabeth and five children, Benjamin Thompson (Ginny Ann Glasgow), William Lindeke (Emily Parks), Anne Thompson (Max Berger), Glen Lindeke (Jin Wen Guo) and Lisa Daniels (Seth Daniels). He was the beloved Opa and Yaya to his four grandchildren, Edgar Berger-Thompson, Eleanore Berger-Thompson, Estelle Berger-Thompson and Lotus Lindeke. Craig was a graduate of Wayland Academy, Williams College and Vanderbilt University Law School. He worked in the Minnesota Revisor's Office drafting legislation for over thirty years. His wit, generosity and larger than life personality will be sorely missed. Private Services.