Age 46 Born February 13, 1974 Died peacefully surrounded by family on August 24, 2020, after a short battle with aplastic anemia. Preceded in death by mother, Rikki Winters (Nee Schaffran). He is survived by his wife, Dawn Winters (Nee Stewart); daughters, Eliz (13) and Danielle (11); parents, Ron and Maryann Winters; siblings, Bill and Ronny Winters, and Karen (Aaron) and Mike (Dawn) Williams; parents-in-law, Carol and Todd Stewart; sister-in-law, Ellen Swanson; many loving nephews. He will be forever missed and always remembered. Memorials preferred to family.