Age 76 on May 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Marie & Joseph. Survived by partner Teresa Jelinek; daughter Katie (Steven); grandson Ben; sisters Yvonne (Richard) Dugan, Karen (Kob) Nordli, Kathy (Dave) Henry; nieces Jenny (Dan) & Suzi; nephew Trevor (Gina); great-nephew Joseph, Collan, Devin, Ronnie; great-niece Anna. David served in the Army Airborne as a paratrooper for six years. He worked at Knox Lumber Company for thirty years. He was a member of the West 7th Boys Club. Dave loved the North Shore; especially Duluth and Lake Superior. Fall was his favorite time of the year, and just spending time in the outdoors. Visitation 9-10 AM with Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday June 13 at Church of the Assumption, 51 7th St. W. Memorials preferred to the family .





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
