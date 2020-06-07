Age 76 on May 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Marie & Joseph. Survived by partner Teresa Jelinek; daughter Katie (Steven); grandson Ben; sisters Yvonne (Richard) Dugan, Karen (Kob) Nordli, Kathy (Dave) Henry; nieces Jenny (Dan) & Suzi; nephew Trevor (Gina); great-nephew Joseph, Collan, Devin, Ronnie; great-niece Anna. David served in the Army Airborne as a paratrooper for six years. He worked at Knox Lumber Company for thirty years. He was a member of the West 7th Boys Club. Dave loved the North Shore; especially Duluth and Lake Superior. Fall was his favorite time of the year, and just spending time in the outdoors. Visitation 9-10 AM with Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday June 13 at Church of the Assumption, 51 7th St. W. Memorials preferred to the family .