Physician, Educator And Avid Sports Man Age 88, passed away peacefully following a major stroke on May 29, 2020. He left us just over a year after the death of his beloved bride of 65 years, Beverly. The youngest of a family of five from Blue Earth, MN, David is preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude and siblings Eldon (Marie), Veronica (Jerry), Bernard (Carol), William and is survived by his sister-in-law Elizabeth, brother-in-law LeRoy Schwen (Arlene deceased) and sister-in-law Loretta Rein (John deceased). David graduated from the University of St. Thomas, Class of 1953, and married his high school sweetheart Beverly Schwen in December of that same year. David graduated from St. Louis University Medical School, Class of 1958, and served as a doctor in the US Navy and the US Navy Reserve from 1959-68. In 1961 the family moved to Anoka, MN where David began his practice in family medicine. Dave and Bev were passionate supporters of the community and as devout Catholics were active members of St. Stephen's Church. Dave served several terms on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board and was a charter member of Mercy Hospital. In 1970 he joined the faculty at the University of MN as Assistant Professor of Medicine and became Program Director of Family Practice at Fairview/St. Mary's (1971-80). David accepted the directorship of Family Practice for the University of Illinois in 1980 and served as Professor and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice at Southern Illinois University Medical School (1980-86). David remained active in Education and proudly served as Medical Director for Libertas Chemical Dependency Center in Springfield, IL (1984-93). Not only was this an opportunity to get back to direct patient care but also allowed him to work alongside his wife Bev, a counselor at the facility. In 1994 Dave and Bev returned to the Twin Cities to be closer to family, they joined Transfiguration Catholic Church and remained active in gardening, travel and participating in the lives of their 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. David leaves behind his seven children, Tom (Michele), Michael (Laurie), Marybeth (Randall) Dyson, Colleen (Monty) Wenzel, Patricia (Tim) Roddy, Stephen (Stephanie) and Anne (Alexander) Tretinyak. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Monday June 15th at Transfiguration Catholic Church (6133 15th St. N., Oakdale). Please contact any of Dave's children or spouses if you would like to attend the funeral Mass, social distancing guidelines will be observed. Memorials preferred to Transfiguration Catholic Church or The Missionary Sisters of St. Peter Claver, Woodbury, MN. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. 651-702-0301