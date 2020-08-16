Age 89 Longtime St. Paul Resident Passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Doris; siblings, Louise, John, Mildred, Henry, Lorraine and Ken. Survived by son, Jake Jr. (Teresa); grandsons, Jake III (Rachel), Bill (Stephanie), Joe (Maddie); great-grandchildren, Malia, Lauren, Nick, Jakie, Jack, Maren, Emily, Andy, Sam and Chip. Also survived by loving partner of 27 years, Marlene Wardell; her children, Kent (Lois) Carlson, Maryann (Mike) Lynch, Bill (Jodi) Wardell; grandchildren, Mike Jr., Amy (Nate), Jeff (Alisha), Jordan (Jayme), Whitney (Will), Jessica (Luke), and Dalton; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Thomas and William; beloved sister, Maxine Ylinen; many nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends. Special thanks to the staff at Fairview Hospice for their excellent care. Jake was a proud graduate of Cretin High School Class of 1949, where he was a 3-sport stand out. He earned a scholarship to Mankato State, but left school to join the Marine Corps in 1952. While stationed at Camp Pendleton, Jake was introduced to horse racing. After his discharge in 1954, Jake played baseball in the White Sox organization but his career was cut short by polio. He joined his brothers, John and Hank, in the family business, Mauer's Bowling Alley in downtown St. Paul. When fire destroyed the building, Jake opened the Sherwood Supper Club on the same site. After closing the Sherwood, he stayed in the hospitality industry by tending bar in many St. Paul establishments – The Red Door, O'Connell's, and Mancini's Char House to name a few. Jake kept his love of racing throughout his adult life, achieving a dream by writing and selling "Big Jake's Green Sheet" at Canterbury Downs for many years. In his retirement years, he enjoyed playing golf, traveling, watching the Twins play, playing cards with Marlene, and of course, betting the horses. Jake wore many hats in his life – son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, athlete, coach, mentor, Korean War Vet, polio survivor, business owner, bartender, story teller, listener, horse handicapper, sales person. Most of all, he loved the adventure of life and lived each day as fully as he could. We will miss his jokes, his laughter, his joy, his passion for life. Rest in Peace Big Jake! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Cretin-Derham Hall High School, Catholic Athletic Association, or Fairview Hospice.









