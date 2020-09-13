1/1
Ernest N. "Neil" STEVENSON Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
was born to the late Beatrice and Grady Stevenson on July 6, 1938 in Tyler, TX. At age 82 Ernest (Neil) passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 of Alzheimer's at the Minnesota Veterans Home. Neil served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge of Honest and Faithful service in September 1965. Neil is survived by his loving wife Henrietta Steverson; sons, Ernest Steverson, Jr. (Teresa), Ricky Smith, Terry Glover, Tony Williams (Connie), and Eric Williams; daughters, Deborah Williams and Keiser Williams; sister, Betty Griffin; sisters-in-law, Flossie Menifee and Stephanie Menifee; brothers-in-law, Paul Menifee (Roberta), Robert Menifee and Solister Menifee. Grandfather of Davante Furlow, Elecia Stevenson, and Undre' Ellis and also the staff at the Minnesota VA Home. Neil also leaves to cherish a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, friends and special friend Betty Sanders. Memorial Service will be held at Lighthouse Outreach Ministries at 630 Laurel Ave, St. Paul, MN on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:00am-11:00am. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Memorial service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lighthouse Outreach Ministries
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved