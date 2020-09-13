was born to the late Beatrice and Grady Stevenson on July 6, 1938 in Tyler, TX. At age 82 Ernest (Neil) passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 of Alzheimer's at the Minnesota Veterans Home. Neil served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge of Honest and Faithful service in September 1965. Neil is survived by his loving wife Henrietta Steverson; sons, Ernest Steverson, Jr. (Teresa), Ricky Smith, Terry Glover, Tony Williams (Connie), and Eric Williams; daughters, Deborah Williams and Keiser Williams; sister, Betty Griffin; sisters-in-law, Flossie Menifee and Stephanie Menifee; brothers-in-law, Paul Menifee (Roberta), Robert Menifee and Solister Menifee. Grandfather of Davante Furlow, Elecia Stevenson, and Undre' Ellis and also the staff at the Minnesota VA Home. Neil also leaves to cherish a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, friends and special friend Betty Sanders. Memorial Service will be held at Lighthouse Outreach Ministries at 630 Laurel Ave, St. Paul, MN on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:00am-11:00am. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.