Age 95, of White Bear Lake, MN Peacefully passed away May 5, 2020. Ervin was born on May 13, 1924, to parents George & Agnes Merkling. Preceded in death by wife, Vivian; sister & brother-in-law Lorraine & Carl Gross; brother and sister-in-law Clarence & Irene Merkling; sister and brother-in-law Genevieve & Isadore Tillges; sister Dorothy Flicker. Survived by children Peg (Bernie) Flicek, Sue Bauer, Jim (Shirley), Jane Ellen (David Wong), Jeff (Shelly), Lynn (Jim) Dierking; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. World War II Army Veteran. Mass of Christian Burial with visitation at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 will be scheduled at a future date. Private interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to HealthEast Hospice or White Bear Lake Food Shelf.









