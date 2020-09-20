Age 79, of Inver Grove Heights After suffering multiple injuries from a bike accident, Jerry passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at Regions Hospital surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters, Kristie and Karen (Mike) Perry; four grandchildren, Noah, Caleb, Julian & Zoey. Jerry was born on August 24, 1941 in St Paul, MN and is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Avis. He worked at Inver Hills Community College as a professor of math and computers. Since retirement, Jerry traveled the world with Joan, tended his ever-growing garden, line danced, explored the outdoors, and, every day, was ready to do whatever his family needed. The family will hold a small, private service. Please do not send flowers. Memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com