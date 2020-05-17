Age 89, of Oakdale, MN Passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clyde; her parents Lloyd and Iona Maher; and sisters, Arlene and Adele. She is survived by children, Greg, Mark (Barb), Susie (Kevin) Hartman; grandchildren, Rick (Courtney), Jen (Duane) Passa, David (Amanda), Megan (Ryan) McMahon, Katie (Mark) Lenhardt, Jeff (Andrea), Becky, Pat (Diedrah) & Nick; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon (Jim) Garrigan. Gloria will be interred with her husband Clyde at Guardian Angels Cemetery, Oakdale. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials preferred to Options for Women East (891 White Bear Ave., St. Paul) and Transfiguration Catholic Church in Oakdale. A special thank you to Brighton Hospice (especially Allison), and the staff and residents of Arbor Glen Senior Living-Lake Elmo for their care and friendship. 651-702-0301