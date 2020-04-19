Helen F. MERTH
1922 - 2020
1922-2020 Age 97 Born November 2, 1922 to Frank and Alberta (Stout) Merth in St. Paul, MN. Died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Preceded in death by brothers, Herbert, Bernard, Ralph, Leonard, Walter and Cyril; and sisters, Florence Merth and Ethel McCarron. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Helen was a true athlete who enjoyed long blade skating, downhill skiing and swimming. She also traveled widely in her younger years. Helen was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and a retiree of "the railroad", having spent much of her working life there. For the past year and a half, Helen was a resident at Good Samaritan Society - Maplewood. The family wishes to thank the staff there for the excellent care she received. A private service was held this week, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. A video replay of the service may be viewed on the funeral home's website. A celebration of Helen's life will be scheduled at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
