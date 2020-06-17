Age 76 of Hampton, MN and Webster, WI. Survived by wife of 54 years, Mary Lou; children, Sean (Trisha), Scott (Mary Lynn) and Colleen (Dave) Dickey; grandchildren, Jordyn (Aric Gregg), Nicholas, Cortney, Cameron, Dominic and Franklin; great grandson, Easton; sisters, Karen and Mary Kay. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Dorothy; grandson, Jack. He retired from 3M in 2001 after 32 years. He spent his retirement years in his cabinet shop as well as hunting, fishing, and working on the cabin in Webster, WI. Memorial Mass Friday, June 19th 4:00pm at St. Mathias Catholic Church Hampton, MN with visitation 1 hour before Mass. Memorials preferred to donor's choice or Leukemia/ Lymphoma Society.