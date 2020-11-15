Age 89 of St. Paul March 7th, 1931 — November 1st, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather, Preceded in death by his parents James V. Pedro & Francis M. Pedro (Crea); 5 brothers; 1 sister; 1st wife Elizabeth; 2nd wife Loretta. Survived by his 4 children, Lynda Pedro, Debra Pedro (Al Olson), James Pedro, and Michele Pedro; 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild, many nieces and nephews. No words will express all the love from many friends and family. He will be greatly missed, but loved forever. Because of Covid a celebration of life will be held at later date. Notification will be sent via mail.









