1/
James Thomas (Pedro) PITERA
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89 of St. Paul March 7th, 1931 — November 1st, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather, Preceded in death by his parents James V. Pedro & Francis M. Pedro (Crea); 5 brothers; 1 sister; 1st wife Elizabeth; 2nd wife Loretta. Survived by his 4 children, Lynda Pedro, Debra Pedro (Al Olson), James Pedro, and Michele Pedro; 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild, many nieces and nephews. No words will express all the love from many friends and family. He will be greatly missed, but loved forever. Because of Covid a celebration of life will be held at later date. Notification will be sent via mail.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved